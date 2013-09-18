James Packer's Ex, Erica Baxter, Has Joined The BRW Young Rich List

Erica Baxter / Getty

Erica Baxter has been named the 45th richest Australian aged 40 and under following news of her separation from billionaire husband James Packer.

The 36-year-old singer, songwriter and model debuted on the 2013 BRW Young Rich List today at rank 45, with an estimated net worth of $40 million.

BRW stated that Baxter may be ranked more highly on next year’s list, “when more details about her divorce emerge”.

The 100 young Australians on the list were valued at a total of $5.13 billion. All had at least $18 million in net assets.

The technology industry produced the most young rich listers, with Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, technology investor Simon Clausen and entrepreneur Ruslan Kogan in the top 4 spots.

Freelancer.com founder Matt Barrie, who today revealed that he had turned down a $400 million buy-out offer in favour of an IPO on the ASX, grew his wealth by 270% to $185 million, which propelled him to rank 7.

Nathan Tinkler, who BRW valued at $1.13 billion in 2011 and $400 million last year, fell off this year’s list as his investments turned sour.

Via BRW, here are the 10 richest young Australians:

