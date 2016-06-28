James Packer's Crown casino in Sydney just jumped its final hurdle

An artist’s impression of a completed Barrangaroo. Image: Supplied.

The casino and hotel planned by billionaire James Packer for the massive Barangaroo development in Sydney has been given conditional approval.

The NSW Planning Assessment Commission has approved, subject to conditions, the application for the modification of the approved concept plan for Barangaroo and for the construction of the 71-storey Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo South.

The changes include setting the casino 30 metres back from the water to allow better access by the pubic.

Sydney’s biggest development site at Barangaroo sits across 22 hectare of Sydney Harbour land.

“While it has been a long and detailed process, we are pleased with the overall outcome and we’re deeply committed to building a six-star hotel resort that Sydneysiders and all Australians can be proud of,” says Robert Rankin, the chairman of Crown.

“For too long Sydney has suffered from a lack of luxury tourism accommodation and Crown Sydney will help turn that around.

“We will now move quickly to begin excavation work. We are expecting to complete construction and open in early 2021.”

Packer controls 53% of Crown.

Here’s a map of the new layout of the site:

Image: NSW Planning Commission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.