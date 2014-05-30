James Packer Wants To Finance Films Tailor Made For China

James Packer. Photo: Bloomberg / File

Crown chairman James Packer has told The Australian his film production company may finance films tailored for a growing audience in China.

Packer’s RatPac production company signed a $450 million deal with Warner Bros in September, which will allow it to co-finance as many as 75 films with the studio over the next four years.

The gaming mogul, who already has a stake in two Macau casinos — with a third under construction — told The Australian some of these could be tailored for China — where a growing middle-class presents a myriad of opportunities in entertainment and consumer items.

In previous interviews Packer has claimed China box office takings could exceed those in the United States within a decade.

“If you look at the number of multiplexes that are being rolled out in China now … it’s a massive rollout,” Packer said in the report.

“Obviously the Chinese people will enjoy Chinese culture so I am hoping that RatPac figures out a way to look at doing things and we’ll do it in a small way and a considered way, if we do it.’’

In a wide-ranging interview Packer — most-recently in the headlines after his brawl with David Gyngell — also said he wanted to do more business with fellow billionaire Kerry Stokes, which could include a joint-venture in China.

