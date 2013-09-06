James Packer Is Separating From His Wife Erica Baxter After Six Years Of Marriage

Getty Images

James Packer and Erica Baxter are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Baxter, 36, is a singer, songwriter and model. The couple have three children, aged 5 years old, 3 years old and 11 months.

They sent the following statement to the Daily Telegraph:

It is with great sadness that Erica and James Packer announce their separation. We remain deeply close friends and incredibly proud parents and our children are our priority going forward.

News of the split comes on the eve of Packer’s 46th birthday.

Andrew Hornery of the Sydney Morning Herald reports that Baxter has left the family’s $40 million-plus Vaucluse home and is living in Los Angeles with the couple’s children.

Packer, who is worth an estimated $6 billion, was previously married to former swimsuit model Jodhi Meares.

Now read: James Packer May Have Won A Casino Licence But Now He Has To Win Over A City

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.