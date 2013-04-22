James Packer Is Reportedly Sizing Up Casino Investments In Sri Lanka

Photo:

James Packer has visited Sri Lanka three times since late February and met with government ministers to discuss potential investments, according to an article by Colin Kruger at the Sydney Morning Herald.

In the article Sri Lanka’s Minister of Investment Promotion Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that Crown had been invited to present a development proposal.

“They have not finalised the area and the amount they are going to invest. The government has asked them to come up with a proposal,” Abeywardena said.

In Kruger’s article treasury Secretary P. B. Jayasundera said Packer had expressed an interest in “integrated tourism.”

Crown sources denied that any land has been purchased.

A casino in Sri Lanka could attract tourists from India, where gaming is limited to two states and rules prevent direct foreign investment.

