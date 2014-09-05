James Packer Enlists DiCaprio, De Niro And Pitt In Ad For His Mega-Casino In Macau

James Packer has nabbed three of Hollywood’s biggest stars to act in a short film, to be used as a commercial for the Australian businessman’s mega-casino Studio City in Macau.

The New York Post reported that the Aussie billionaire and his business partner Lawrence Ho secured the big names by offering them $13 million each for a two-day ad shoot through their production company Melco Entertainment.

Brad Pitt, who recently married long-time partner Angelina Jolie in the south of France, flew to New York to join Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for the mini movie, which was directed by Martin Scorsese.

The film, rumoured to cost $70 million, although Melco denies the figure, will be screeened during the casino’s launch in 2015.

