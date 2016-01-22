REPORT: James Packer and Mariah Carey are engaged

Billionaire casino mogul James Packer and singer Mariah Carey are engaged.

E! News is reporting that engagement ring is around 35 carats.

A wedding date has not yet been set.

The couple first met in 2014 at a movie premiere in Aspen. They have been dating for a year.

Both Packer and Carey were in Australia last month, where they celebrated the New Year at Packer’s casino in Melbourne.

The wedding will be Packer’s third marriage, following his first to Jodhi Meares between 1999 and 2002. His second wife, and mother to his three children, was Erica Baxter. They divorced in 2013 after six years of marriage.

Carey has also been married twice. Her first husband was Tommy Mottola. They divorced in 1997 after four years of marriage. She was married to her second husband, and father to her two children, Nick Cannon for five years. They divorced last year.

Packer was the heir to Consolidated Press Holdings Limited. He sold the business, established by his late father Kerry Packer, in 2012 to News Corp for $US1 billion.

He is a chairperson of Crown Resorts, one of Australia’s largest entertainment and integrated resort groups.

There has been speculation recently that Packer has been considering privatising Crown Resorts, the listed casino company majority-owned by his family company Consolidated Press Holdings.

According to Forbes, Packer’s fortune is worth $US3.5 billion.

