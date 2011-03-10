OOF: PBS Reveals They Also Met With Fake James O'Keefe Group

PBS has revealed they also met with James O’Keefe‘s fictitious Muslim group Muslim Education Action centre Trust in February but said “attempts to confirm the credentials of the organisation proved unsatisfactory and communication was halted by PBS.”



NPR also turned down the group’s offer of $5 million, so the question here really is did PBS’s senior vice president for development, Brian Reddington, say anything that will cause PBS embarrassment.

Lord knows the folks at PBS must have Reddington going over his memory of that luncheon with a fine tooth comb at the moment.

Anne Bentley, a PBS spokeswoman, tells the NYT she has “no sense at all” of whether Mr. Reddington was secretly taped during that lunch but she declined to comment about whether they are worried (they must be).

And they may well have reason to be. O’Keefe told Newsmax he may have more videos up his sleeve.

That said, what seems to be getting lost here is that O’Keefe did not set up this ‘sting’ in the hopes that an NPR exec was going to trash the Tea Party. He set up this sting in the hopes that an NPR exec was going to accept money from a shady Muslim organisation (they turned him down repeatedly). He just lucked out that Schiller ran his mouth in inappropriate ways. If PBS’s guy has slightly more common sense they are likely in the clear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.