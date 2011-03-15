NPR Punker James O'Keefe Warns His Next Target Could Be 'Crony Capitalism'

Howie Kurtz interviewed the man behind the NPR sting, conservative activist James O’Keefe on Reliable Sources yesterday.



(The Beck-inspired white board was a nice touch!)

Alas, Howie apparently hadn’t seen the Blaze takedown of O’Keefe’s video prior to taping the spot and failed to push O’Keefe on his assertion that the tape hadn’t been misleadingly edited. Argued O’Keefe:

“Well, they say it’s edited. But we released the full video right away this time so that people couldn’t use that argument. Even though it’s not a legitimate argument, people use it”

Nor did he push O’Keefe all that hard on his last sting gone wrong; namely, his attempt to get CNN reporter Abbie Boudreau on a party boat in order to film himself making inappropriate advances on her (she got wind of it ahead of time).

O’Keefe insisted (sex toys aside!) “we were just going to have a conversation with her, and that was sort of borne out of, I think, a contempt for the mainstream media.” And that was enough for Howie.

Perhaps the most interesting revelation to come out of the interview was the revelation that O’Keefe plans to turn his attention to conservative targets at some point.

Absolutely. Absolutely. There’s fraud, particularly financially, in this country, with the crony capitalism. I personally — you know, my political philosophy is essentially that big business and big government are scheming together to hurt Americans.

So, yes, we’re going to get there, for sure. We just got started, and I feel my priority is to go after subjects right now that the media is refusing to touch.

Watch out Wall St.? Video below.



