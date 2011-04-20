NPR Punker James O'Keefe Is Responding To Critics With A Michael Jackson-Inspired Music Video (No, Really)

James O’Keefe, the activist journalist who likes to punk his subjects by pretending to be something he’s not, secretly recording their responses, and then editing the tape to suggest something that didn’t actually happen, has made a music video.



The opening strings together a bunch of clips from various news reports about O’Keefe and his antics, about half way through O’Keefe responds to his critics with a singing and dancing homage to Michael Jackson. Yes.

And yes, this is the same kid that took down the head of NPR. Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.