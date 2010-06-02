ACORN Buster James O'Keefe Unveils Newest Victim: The US Census

James O’Keefe, the controversial filmmaker whose “pimp” videos played a major role in the downfall of ACORN has unveiled his latest creation.



In a post at Andrew Breitbart’s BigGovernment.com, O’Keefe purports to document fraud at the US Census department, showing how supervisors encouraged employees to cut corners and falsify their timestamps. Expect plenty of fun controversy. Here’s his post, and below is his basic video.



