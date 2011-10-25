James Murdoch Will Face UK Parliament Again In November

Photo: guardian.co.uk

James Murdoch will face the British parliament once more over the phone hacking allegations laid down against News Corporation, reports Reuters.Murdoch faced a parliamentary committee over the summer, along with his father Rupert. However, with senior News Corporation figures contradicting his testimony, a date has now been set to grill Murdoch further.



Additionally, News Corporation are yet to reveal the results of the elections to the board of directors held at the company’s AGM on Friday. According to the Independent, it is possible that several shareholders refused to re-elected James and his brother Lachlan Murdoch to the board.

There have also been suggestions that angry shareholders backed a hostile effort to strip Rupert Murdoch of his roles as chief executive and chairman of the company.

