This Is Why The Murdochs Can't Shut Down The Sun

James Murdoch’s testimony to UK parliament today was largely lacking in revelations.



However, there was one small point that got us worried.

Responding to allegations that The Sun, the daily paper that ran counter to the Sunday-only (and now defunct) News of the World, could too have been involved in phone hacking, Murdoch refused to rule out closing down the paper.

It’s not hard to imagine the shutting of The Sun would prove to be the beginning of the end of the Murdoch’s involvement in the British newspaper industry (at that point only the more upmarket, and deeply unprofitable, Times of London, would remain).

However, even more so than the News of the World, The Sun is the living, breathing heart of the UK’s tabloid industry. Less scandal heavy than the News of the World, less hypocritical than the Daily Mail, and simply better than the majority of other rivals (possible exception, The Mirror), The Sun reveled in the absurdities of modern life, reading half newspaper, half comic strip.

Nowhere was this better evidenced than The Sun’s front pages, a notorious mixture of alliteration, wordplay, huge pictures and vicious insults that essentially taught the New York Post everything it knows.

So yes, reform The Sun. But please don’t take it away.

