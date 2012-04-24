James Murdoch Admits He May Have Shouted 'What The F--- Are You Playing At?' To A Rival Newspaper Editor

James Murdoch has admitted he had a stern, sweary conversation UK’s Independent editor-in-chief Simon Kelner in front of his staff 2010.



At the time it was reported that Murdoch “stormed” into the Independent’s office and had said to Kelner “What are you fucking playing at?” after the British paper took out advertisements saying “Rupert Murdoch won’t decide this election. You will.”

Speaking to today’s Leveson inquiry, Murdoch admitted he had the conversation, and may have sworn, though he denied he had “stormed” into the office. Independent writer Amol Rajan remembers it differently:

One thing #Murdoch didn’t mention, aside from the colourful language, was the finger-jabbing. There was a lot of finger-jabbing. A lot — amol rajan (@amolrajan) April 24, 2012

Murdoch told the inquiry that he had felt betrayed as Kelner had been “availing himself of the hospitality of my family” at the time.

UPDATE: Simon Kelner writes in the Guardian that Murdoch actually called him a “fucking fuckwit”. Good to know

