James Murdoch Wouldn't Be Facing Potential Prosecution If He Had Just Stayed In The Record Business

AdrianDennis/AFP/Getty Images/NYMag.com



James Murdoch could be indicted for his role in the News Corp. phone-hacking scandal, but there was a time in the not-too-distant past where Rupert’s son did not want anything to do with his father’s fortune.As The New Yorker‘s Andrew Essex writes, “When I interviewed James for The New Yorker fifteen years ago for a Talk of the Town piece, he was a ratty-haired Harvard dropout turned record executive, running a hip-hop label called Rawkus Records, churning out twelve-inch vinyl singles in a moth-eaten sweater from a grotty office overlooking a bodega.”

At the time, the younger Murdoch swore he would not join his father. He was wrong.

News Corp. bought his record label, James became the successor, and now he’s in trouble with the law.

(h/t)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.