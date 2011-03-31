News Corp Names James Murdoch Deputy COO, Chairman and CEO, International

Rupert Murdoch appears to be further shoring up his line of succession at News Corp.
The company announced today James Murdoch, Rupert’s youngest son, had been named Deputy COO, Chairman and CEO For News Corp International.
The announcement notes the role is “new created” and that Murdoch will be “collaborating with senior leaders to develop and execute strategies and plans that strengthen and further evolve businesses, extend
brands, and build new franchises”
Full release below. Earlier this year Murdoch purchased daughter Elizabeth’s production company Shine.
New York, NY, March 30, 2011 – News Corporation has appointed James Murdoch
Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Chairman and CEO, International. In this newly-
created role, Mr. Murdoch will bring his significant operational expertise to bear across
News Corporation’s broad asset portfolio, collaborating with senior leaders to develop
and execute strategies and plans that strengthen and further evolve businesses, extend
brands, and build new franchises. He will maintain direct responsibility for the Company’s
operations in Europe and Asia. Mr. Murdoch will relocate to New York, continue to report
to News Corporation Deputy Chairman, President and Chief Operating Officer, Chase Carey
and work closely with Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of News
Corporation.
“James has demonstrated in an array of roles that he is a shrewd and decisive operator
who can deftly navigate complex issues to transform businesses. He has equally shown
a unique understanding of the emerging technologies and the digital forces that are
reshaping our industry,” commented Mr. Carey. “As we become increasingly global and
consumer focused, we believe there are real opportunities to add new dimensions to our
core businesses. We are confident that James’ deep knowledge of international markets, his
proven leadership, and his passionate focus on building consumer relationships make him
the ideal person to help us realise these opportunities across all our companies.”
“Around the world, the Company’s operations are increasingly fit and focused on priorities
that can over time produce very significant returns,” said Mr. James Murdoch. “I feel
extremely fortunate to continue to support News Corporation’s international growth and also
be given the chance to contribute to important initiatives across the Company. Most of all, I
am delighted to work even more closely with Chase Carey, whose extraordinary leadership
is felt in every part of the business.”
Mr. Murdoch has spent the past 15 years in senior roles at News Corporation successfully
building businesses in a number of regions, and developing a reputation for discovering
underserved markets, maximizing new technologies and delivering results.
He has been Chairman and Chief Executive, Europe and Asia for News Corporation as
well as Executive Chairman, News International, since 2007. In these roles, he has been
responsible for the strategic and operational development of the Company’s television,
newspaper and related digital assets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. During his tenure,
he oversaw a successful reorganization of the STAR Group; expanded the Company’s
television businesses in India, Turkey, Germany and the Middle East; strengthened the
performance of the Sky-branded pay-TV platforms and championed the development of a
pay model for digital journalism.
From 2003 to 2007, he served as BSkyB’s Chief Executive Officer, where he transformed
the company — implementing long-term growth strategies, improving content offerings and
embracing broadband and telephony — doubling the size of the company and revitalizing the
brand.
Earlier, Mr. Murdoch headed News Corporation’s Asian television group STAR, which was
a money-losing operation when he became Chairman and CEO in 2000. Mr. Murdoch’s
strategic focus on developing the pay-tv market in India led to a resurgence for the group,
which delivered approximately $100 million in operating profit last year. Today, the
Company’s Indian channels are the most watched in the country and India has become one
of the fastest growing territories for the Company.
Mr. Murdoch first joined News Corporation in 1996 as an Executive Vice President based
in New York responsible for a number of digital media ventures and corporate development
projects.
He is currently Non-Executive Chairman of BSkyB. He rejoined the Board of News
Corporation in 2007, and is a Non-Executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline and Sotheby’s.
