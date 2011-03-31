News Corp Names James Murdoch Deputy COO, Chairman and CEO, International

Rupert Murdoch appears to be further shoring up his line of succession at News Corp.



The company announced today James Murdoch, Rupert’s youngest son, had been named Deputy COO, Chairman and CEO For News Corp International.

The announcement notes the role is “new created” and that Murdoch will be “collaborating with senior leaders to develop and execute strategies and plans that strengthen and further evolve businesses, extend

brands, and build new franchises”

Full release below. Earlier this year Murdoch purchased daughter Elizabeth’s production company Shine.

New York, NY, March 30, 2011 – News Corporation has appointed James Murdoch

Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Chairman and CEO, International. In this newly-

created role, Mr. Murdoch will bring his significant operational expertise to bear across

News Corporation’s broad asset portfolio, collaborating with senior leaders to develop

and execute strategies and plans that strengthen and further evolve businesses, extend

brands, and build new franchises. He will maintain direct responsibility for the Company’s

operations in Europe and Asia. Mr. Murdoch will relocate to New York, continue to report

to News Corporation Deputy Chairman, President and Chief Operating Officer, Chase Carey

and work closely with Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of News

Corporation.

“James has demonstrated in an array of roles that he is a shrewd and decisive operator

who can deftly navigate complex issues to transform businesses. He has equally shown

a unique understanding of the emerging technologies and the digital forces that are

reshaping our industry,” commented Mr. Carey. “As we become increasingly global and

consumer focused, we believe there are real opportunities to add new dimensions to our

core businesses. We are confident that James’ deep knowledge of international markets, his

proven leadership, and his passionate focus on building consumer relationships make him

the ideal person to help us realise these opportunities across all our companies.”

“Around the world, the Company’s operations are increasingly fit and focused on priorities

that can over time produce very significant returns,” said Mr. James Murdoch. “I feel

extremely fortunate to continue to support News Corporation’s international growth and also

be given the chance to contribute to important initiatives across the Company. Most of all, I

am delighted to work even more closely with Chase Carey, whose extraordinary leadership

is felt in every part of the business.”

Mr. Murdoch has spent the past 15 years in senior roles at News Corporation successfully

building businesses in a number of regions, and developing a reputation for discovering

underserved markets, maximizing new technologies and delivering results.

He has been Chairman and Chief Executive, Europe and Asia for News Corporation as

well as Executive Chairman, News International, since 2007. In these roles, he has been

responsible for the strategic and operational development of the Company’s television,

newspaper and related digital assets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. During his tenure,

he oversaw a successful reorganization of the STAR Group; expanded the Company’s

television businesses in India, Turkey, Germany and the Middle East; strengthened the

performance of the Sky-branded pay-TV platforms and championed the development of a

pay model for digital journalism.

From 2003 to 2007, he served as BSkyB’s Chief Executive Officer, where he transformed

the company — implementing long-term growth strategies, improving content offerings and

embracing broadband and telephony — doubling the size of the company and revitalizing the

brand.

Earlier, Mr. Murdoch headed News Corporation’s Asian television group STAR, which was

a money-losing operation when he became Chairman and CEO in 2000. Mr. Murdoch’s

strategic focus on developing the pay-tv market in India led to a resurgence for the group,

which delivered approximately $100 million in operating profit last year. Today, the

Company’s Indian channels are the most watched in the country and India has become one

of the fastest growing territories for the Company.

Mr. Murdoch first joined News Corporation in 1996 as an Executive Vice President based

in New York responsible for a number of digital media ventures and corporate development

projects.

He is currently Non-Executive Chairman of BSkyB. He rejoined the Board of News

Corporation in 2007, and is a Non-Executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline and Sotheby’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.