JAMES MURDOCH STEPS DOWN: No Longer In Charge Of UK Murdoch Newspapers

Photo: guardian.co.uk

James Murdoch has stepped down from the boards of News International companies that control the Sun, the Times, and the Sunday Times newspapers, effectively removing himself from control of the Murdoch family’s UK newspaper division.The news comes via the Evening Standard — who note that Murdoch’s sudden decision will likely leave many working at the paper’s unsure of News Corps support.



Murdoch remains chairman of UK TV company BSkyB and in roles at NI Group Limited and editorial board Times Newspapers Holdings, but it seems clear that Murdoch is stepping back from involvement at the papers after stern criticisms from the UK government.

The move also comes at the same time as the UK’s Leveson inquiry, which has sought to investigate many of the scandals in the UK newspaper world that Murdoch-owned papers have been at the centre of.

Read more at The Evening Standard >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.