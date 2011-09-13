James Murdoch Recalled To Parliament For Further Questioning

News International chairman, James Murdoch is being recalled to face more questions from the British Parliament, with MPs sceptical on how much he knew about phone hacking at the News of the World.The BBC reports that Parliament wishes to hear again from Murdoch after a former legal advisor said last week that he discussed phone hacking with the chairman in 2005. Murdoch had previously said he knew very little about any widespread phone hacking activities at the former News International publication.

It is not known when Murdoch will be required to face Parliament’s culture committee for the second time.

The corporation responded to the request with a brief and uninteresting statement that, “James Murdoch is happy to appear in front of the committee again to answer any further questions members might have.”

