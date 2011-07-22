Former NOTW Execs Accuse James Murdoch Of 'Misinforming' Parliament On Tuesday

This was fast.



Colin Myler, who was editor of News of the World right up until it was shuttered two weeks ago (and reportedly “furious” at the decision), and Tom Crone, the paper’s former head of legal affairs who left News International last week, issued a statement today accusing James Murdoch of misinforming Parliament during Tuesday’s hearings.

“Just by way of clarification relating to Tuesday’s Culture, Media Select Committee hearing, we would like to point out that James Murdoch’s recollection of what he was told when agreeing to settle the Gordon Taylor litigation was mistaken.

In fact, we did inform him of the ‘for Neville’ email which had been produced to us by Gordon Taylor’s lawyers.”

The Guardian reports that the “statement came as something of a bombshell to the culture, sport and media select committee, which immediately announced it would be asking Murdoch to explain the contradiction.”

Indeed, though one imagines they must be growing used to bombshells at this point. News Corp has already issued a one-line statement on James’ behalf saying he stands behind his testimony to the Select Committee.

We’ll see for how long.

By denying knowledge of just about every bad thing that has happened at their company in the last two years the Murdoch’s have painted themselves into quite a tight corner. A corner which will likely largely depend on their story being held corroborated by the accounts of an inner circle of people they have been willy nilly throwing to the wolves these last two weeks.

So unless the Murdochs were telling the absolute truth on Tuesday, it seems likely we can expect more revelations along these lines (and that’s not including what LulzSec has discovered in those hacked emails).

Meanwhile, a features editor at the Sun who formerly worked at NOTW resigned today. Is now a good time to start putting money on Nick Davies being the last man standing in the British media?

