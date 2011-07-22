HERE IT COMES: Justice Dept Preparing Subpoenas For Murdoch's News Corp

Anyone who thought Rupert Murdoch‘s phone-hacking scandal saw its finale with Wendi Deng‘s tiger leap should think again.



One day after a former News of the World editor and lawyer (who only left the company after the paper was shut down) accused James Murdoch of ‘misleading’ Parliament during Tuesday’s hearings comes news that the Justice Dept is getting ready to hand subpoena’s out to News Corp in connection with its investigation into 9/11 hackings.

According to the Wall St. Journal the subpoena’s “would broadly seek relevant information from the company, [but] require approval by senior Justice Department leadership, which hasn’t yet happened, the person said.”

A person close to News Corp tells News Corp-owned WSJ that the subpoenas are merely a “fishing expedition.” For some very big fish, to be sure.

