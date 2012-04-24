James Murdoch Used To Keep A Gun Under His Desk

He’s testifying right now about his close links to the UK political elite, multi-million dollar takeovers, and the running of a global media empire, but things weren’t always like that.



Michael Hastings of BuzzFeed points to a passage in British MP Tom Watson’s new book on the Murdochs’ phone hacking scandal, named Dial M for Murder:

By contrast, Murdoch’s youngest son, James, had long been a rebel. At the prestigious Horace Mann High School in New York he dyed his hair blond, got a tattoo and pierced his ears and an eyebrow. Subsequently he dropped out of Harvard to found a hip-hop label, Rawkus, keeping a gun under his table to deal with some of its Uzi-carrying stars.

