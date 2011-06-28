JAMES MURDOCH: Google And Apple Are Crushing Us -- If We Don't Grow, We're Toast

Dad, we’re basically screwed.

Photo: AdrianDennis/AFP/Getty Images/NYMag.com

Interesting comments from Rupert Murdoch’s son (and heir apparent) James Murdoch at the Cannes Lions advertising festival.James observes that the global media landscape has shifted radically in the past decade and that “monolithic” global brands like Google, Apple, and some huge telecom companies now dwarf media conglomerates like News Corp. and Time Warner, which operate on a market-by-market basis.



The only way out, says James, is growth: If News Corp. doesn’t get a lot bigger, it will fail.

And as if that weren’t enough, as News Corp grows, it needs to maintain the entrepreneurial and risk-taking culture that got it where it is.

Overall, a tough challenge.

The key quotes from the FT:

“The real issue becomes, though, that as the competitive set shifts, we’re not big enough.

“When you actually look at the competitive set in an all-media marketplace, where you have monolithic brands, from Google and Apple etc, to the big [telecoms incumbents] Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon – all the characters on a playing field or a terrain that has essentially collapsed – there are much, much bigger beasts than a News Corporation, or a Time Warner, or whatever it is.”

“And a big factor of how this thing plays out over the next five to 10 years is going to be how we do that, and how we make ourselves as good – at a much bigger scale – as we can be.

“Because, otherwise, we will fail.”

