MURDOCH SCANDAL UPDATES: James Will Likely Be Recalled To Parliament, Piers Morgan Gets An Apology

Photo: guardian.co.uk

Just when it seemed things might be looking up the tiniest bit for James Murdoch (he gets to stay on as BSkyB chairman) — bam.Parliament committee chairman John Whittingdale said today that “chances are” Murdoch will be back in front of Parliament to investigate the truthfulness of his answers last week.



Meanwhile, Glenn Mulcaire — the investigator subject of a whole lot of payment scrutiny — said in a statement today that he was “effectively employed” by NOTW.

Murdoch had tried to downplay Mulcaire’s business relationship with the paper.

And last but not least: MP Louise Mensch apologized for accusing Piers Morgan of hacking.

Looks like yesterday’s Twitter debacle might have earned Morgan some sympathy.

