James Murdoch is now chairman of Sky again -- four years after resigning over the phone hacking scandal

James Murdoch, the youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has been named the new chairman of Sky, the satellite TV business his father built.

James Murdoch served as CEO and then chairman of Sky previously from 2003 to 2012, but stepped down to avoid “becom[ing] a lightning rod for BSkyB,” as it was known at the time.

Murdoch’s resignation came at the centre of the phone hacking scandal, where Murdoch-owned newspaper the News of the World was being investigated for hacking the voicemail of celebrities and victims of crime to fuel stories. The scandal led to the closure of News of the World.

Murdoch, as an executive director of New Corp, was responsible for The Sun, The Times, and the News of the World from 2007 onwards. Murdoch himself announced the closure of News of the World.

A parliamentary report into phone hacking found James Murdoch guilty of an “astonishing” lack of curiosity and “wilful ignorance” about the extent of phone hacking, The Telegraph reports.

Sky announced on Friday that Murdoch, who has been a director of the company since 2003, will take over from

Nicholas Ferguson, who has been chairman for 4 years. Ferguson took over the role from James Murdoch.

