James Murdoch To Stay On As BSkyB Chairman -- Avoids Getting The Boot After Hacking Scandal

Looks like the black cloud that’s been hanging of James Murdoch has dissipated…a little.



Murdoch, who just a week or two ago was the subject of much speculation that his father was about to throw him to the dogs to save News Corp, will remain Chairman of BSkyB after a unanimous vote by the broadcaster’s board.

News Corp dropped its bid to takeover BSkyB earlier this month at the height of the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, but still hold a 39.1% stake in the company.

James has been chairman of the company since 2007. The position was previously held by his father.

