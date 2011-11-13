UPDATE: Sky News Deletes Tweet Of James Murdoch Arrest

UPDATE: The tweet that reported that James Murdoch has been arrested has now been deleted.



According to Sky News’ Neal Mann, it’s most likely the account was hacked.

Sky News reporter Mark White tweets

Don’t get too excited over James Murdoch arrest tweet. Don’t think it’s true. Trying to get to the bottom of it

A Daily Mail report from earlier indicated that Murdoch may be questioned by detectives over “bombshell” emails.

——–



Original post: Stunner.

Just tweeted out by Skynewsbiz:

BREAKING: James Murdoch arrested over phone-hacking claims. Questioned at Paddington Green police station at 10pm.

Earlier in the day the Daily Mail reported that policy may have wanted to question Rupert Murdoch’s son over “bombshell emails”

We haven’t seen confirmation of this anywhere else.

More to come in a moment.

