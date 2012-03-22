BUSTED: Investment Bank CEO Forced To apologise After Video Emerges Of Him Appearing In Blackface

Photo: screenshot via Daily Caller

The Daily Caller published a video on Tuesday showing a white male investment bank executive blackfaced at a 2004 fundraising event emceed by movie star Tom Hanks and Eagles musician Glenn Frey.James Montgomery, the founder and CEO of California-based investment bank Montgomery & Co., is seen in the video footage parading around the auction wearing a leopard-print toga and a giant Afro wig with a blackface.



Montgomery’s profile says he’s recognised as an industry expert in high technology industries and markets. He’s also a board member of PhoneFactor and Vantage Media, and a board observer at Mobile Messenger.

Today he apologized for the costume incident telling The Wrap, “I am sick about the false impression it gave. All I can do now is to do what I did then and apologise for any offence I may have caused.”

Montgomery could not immediately be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Check out the video below. (CAUTION: This video may be offensive.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.