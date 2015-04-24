James May says he won't be returning to 'Top Gear' without Jeremy Clarkson

Miles Willis/Invision/AP Top Gear presenters James May and Jeremy Clarkson.

Just weeks after Jeremy Clarkson’s contract with the BBC was terminated, his “Top Gear” co-host James May has confirmed he will not be returning to front the motoring show.

Speculation as to whether May would return to the presenting role has been rife since Clarkson was involved in a “fracas” with one of the show’s producers last month.

“Me and Hammond with a surrogate Jeremy is a non-starter. It has to be the three of us,” he told The Guardian. “You can’t just put a surrogate Jeremy in and expect it to carry on. It would be forced. I don’t believe they would be stupid enough to try that.”

However, May didn’t completely rule out a return to “Top Gear,” and even suggested all three may find themselves back on the show at a later point: “It doesn’t mean I won’t go back — we may all go back in the future. It might just be we have a break from it. I don’t know. It would be a bloody tough call to do Top Gear without Jeremy.”

Whether or not Richard Hammond will be returning to ‘Top Gear’ is not yet known, although May has suggested that it’s unlikely, saying that him and Hammond “come as a package.”

In his weekly column for The Sunday Times, Clarkson hinted at a return to television and a new show.

Clarkson said: “I have lost my baby but I shall create another. I don’t know who the other parent will be or what the baby will be like, but I cannot sit around any more organising my photograph albums.”

