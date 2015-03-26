James May has hinted that he and Richard Hammond will leave Top Gear

James May has hinted in a Sky News interview that he will leave hit television show Top Gear along with Richard Hammond because the pair come “as a package” with Jeremy Clarkson, following the BBC’s confirmation that Clarkson has been sacked from Top Gear.

Top Gear’s future remains in the balance. When the BBC announced Clarkson’s sacking, director-general Tony Hall said that there are plans to renew the programme — but conceded it would be a “challenge.”

If the show does carry on, May’s comments cast doubt on the idea it will do so in the same format — and with he and Hammond presenting. May says the whole thing will “require thought” and clearly states that, although he thinks Clarkson is a “nob,” he “quite likes working” with the 54-year-old.

May also reveals — though he’s probably joking — that he’ll now need to put his Ferrari on eBay, which highlights the idea that Clarkson was crucial to the show’s popularity and success. He says that he’s sure “it will continue in some way” but refuses to give a concrete answer on anything.

Incidentally, May’s Twitter bio has read that he’s a “former TV presenter.” However, it’s said that for about a week.

Some are speculating that Clarkson will be replaced. Celebrity names such as Alan Partridge, a character of comedian Steve Coogan, radio host Chris Evans, and car nut Jodie Kidd have been bandied around in British media.

