Defence Secretary James Mattis on what keeps him up at night: 'Nothing. I keep other people awake'

Defence Secretary James Mattis pulled out a casual punchline Sunday when an interviewer asked what threats around the world keep him up at night.

“What keeps you awake at night?” CBS host John Dickerson asked Mattis during an interview on “Face The Nation.”

“Nothing. I keep other people awake at night,” Mattis responded, almost instantly.

Mattis’ appearance on “Face The Nation” came after the conclusion President Donald Trump’s first trip abroad. The defence secretary discussed the battle against ISIS in the wake of the suicide bombing in Manchester, England, as well as the threat posed by North Korea and Trump’s heavily criticised speech at NATO’s headquarters.

Watch his comments below:

Sec. Mattis on what keeps him awake at night pic.twitter.com/KtNgTfYeB2

— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 28, 2017

NOW WATCH: Watch the US Navy destroy a drone with its new surface-to-air missile defence



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.