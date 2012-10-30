Pippa Middleton Spotted Eating Dinner With A Hedge Fund CEO

Photo: AP

Besides Hurricane Sandy churning up the eastern seaboard, everyone on Wall Street (at least on the other side of the Atlantic) is talking about James Spencer Matthews.The reason is Matthews, the CEO of London-based Eden Rock Capital Management, has been seen out to dinner a couple times with Pippa Middleton, the Daily Mail reports.



Here’s what we know about Matthews:

He’s 37

He’s the brother of Spencer Matthews, 24, who stars in scripted reality tv show Made In Chelsea.

He started Eden Rock in June of 2000.

Before that, he worked at Nordic Options in London as a senior trader.

Prior to Nordic Options, he worked with Spear Leeds & Kellogg.

Middleton ended things with her financier beau Alex Loudon last fall.

