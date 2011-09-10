Man Charged In Pump-And-Dump Says Daughter Will "Regress" If He Spends Years In Jail

James Margulies

Convicted fraudster James Margulies invoked his 7-year old special needs daughter to court this week in an attempt to convince the judge to give him a lighter sentence, according to the NYPost.She’ll “regress” if I’m given a harsh sentence, he told the judge, according to the NYPost.



“It’s not my sentence that’s going to devastate these children,” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro said. “It is your actions. You were not thinking of [your children] when you committed these frauds.”

Another thing the judge considered when sentencing him was the testimony of his former business partner, John Mazzuto.

According to Cleveland.com:

Mazzuto said during the trial that he is an alcoholic who often drank himself “senseless.” He was arrested for drunken-driving twice in Florida after striking the plea deal.

Margulies was convicted of fraud earlier this summer. The court found that he “pumped and dumped” the stock of his Manhattan-based automotive chemicals manufacturing company, Industrial Enterprises of America.

He sold around $90 million in securities in the company, causing the stock that he and his friends had previously bought to skyrocket in value.

According to Cleveland.com:

Shares in Industrial Enterprises peaked at $8.50 in May 2006 before crashing in 2007 as the scheme came to light, wiping out $20 million in investor holdings. It trades today for less than 5 cents a share.

The court also found that he stole more than $20 million from investors.

Shareholders ultimately lost millions. He spent $7 million on himself, buying a $500,000 vacation club membership in Exclusive Resorts, a $350,000 ring for his wife, bought a second home, and jet set on private jets, according to prosecutors.

He was ordered to pay the $7 million back.

