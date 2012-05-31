Third Sex Scandal Unearthed At Brooklyn-Area High School

Photo: James Madison High School

A Brooklyn high school is in the midst of its third teacher-related sex scandal.Erin Sayar, 36, taught English at James Madison High School when she reportedly had sex with a then-16-year-old student she was supposed to be tutoring.



Sayar and Kevin Eng, the student, allegedly had oral sex and intercourse between eight and 12 times, including one time when she came to his house at midnight and picked him up in her SUV, the New York Post reported.

No criminal charges have been filed against Sayar, who has taught at James Madison since 2000. But school officials have handed the evidence over to the Brooklyn District Attorney and recommended Sayar be fired.

Sayar also reportedly supplied Eng with marijuana.

The affair came to light when Eng’s high school girlfriend said she saw the two flirting. The girlfriend hacked Eng’s Facebook account and found messages between the two where Eng confesses to loving Sayar, according to the Post.

Eng’s girlfriend turned the Facebook messages in to school officials.

Sayar’s case isn’t the first sex scandal to rock the high school. Romance-language teachers Cindy Mauro and Alini Brito reportedly had sex in a classroom and English teacher Craig Roffman reportedly had thousands of child-porn images on his home computer, the Post reported.

DON’T MISS: A Canadian Judge Is Under Fire For Leaked Naked Bondage Photos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.