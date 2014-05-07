Yahoo's Head Of Corporate Development Leaves To Become Partner At Andreessen Horowitz

A change in his LinkedIn profile suggests that James Loftus, formerly the head of corporate development at Yahoo, has left the company to become a partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

Loftus had worked at Yahoo for nearly two years, and for more than two years at Google before that, where he was in charge of mergers and acquisitions.

We’ve reached out to Andreessen Horowitz to confirm the move.

Here’s an excerpt from his LinkedIn profile:

James is a Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. Prior to A16Z, James was on the M&A teams at Yahoo, Google, and in the New York office of Shearman & Sterling LLP. James has executed over 30 technology acquisitions and investments for Google and Yahoo since 2010.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

