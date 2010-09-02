Check Out Hostage Taker James Lee's Myspace Group

James Lee, who has taken two hostages at the Discovery Channel, has been waging war on the network for years. He even has a dedicated myspace page.



The page for savetheplanetprotest has 20 followers, who might think about quitting. James Lee has a personal myspace page too. Neither appear to have been updated recently.

Click here for the latest info about the hostages –>

