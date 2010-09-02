Here's What We Know About Discovery Channel Hostage Taker James Lee

Here’s what we know about James Lee, the Discovery Channel hostage taker.



Lee was identified through the website posting his crazy, baby-hating manifesto and demands.

He was arrested in 2008 arrested for disorderly conduct in 2008 for another protest at the Discovery Channel, where he threw thousands of dollars into the air. All that cash came from selling several inherited properties in Maui. Lee said he did it to show that ”money means nothing. Money is trash.”

His favourite movie is Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth, according to Maryland Gazette.

Lee lives in Silver Spring, Md. according to his his Myspace page. Here are additional details about his interests and hobbys:

Lee’s Interests General The Daniel Quinn books (Ishmael, My Ishmael, and the Story of B), politics, economics, world history, all sciences, religion, and philosophy. Music 70’s and some 80’s. I also like a lot of Spanish music. Movies The Godfather series, Braveheart, The Master of Ballantrae (Michael York), Star Wars, and Planet of the Apes. Television The Shield, South Park, Family Guy, The Simpsons, and the Discovery channel Books Ishmael, My Ishmael, and The Story of B Heroes Daniel Quinn and James T. Kirk.

Lee’s Details Status: Single Here for: Networking, Friends Orientation: Straight Hometown: Hawaii Body type: 5′ 11″ / Average Ethnicity: Asian Religion: Atheist Zodiac Sign: Gemini Children: I don’t want kids Occupation: ResearchNote the response to “Children”: “I don’t want kids”. That’s what you’d expect based on his manifesto.

See the latest on the hostage situation –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.