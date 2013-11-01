The Attorney For MF Global's Customers Dressed Up Like A Jailed Jon Corzine For Halloween

Julia La Roche

James Koutoulas, the attorney representing thousands of MF Global customers on a pro-bono basis, dressed up as the defunct broker-dealer’s chief Jon Corzine for Halloween.

Check it out:

It’s been two years since the MF Global bankruptcy.

