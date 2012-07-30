6 Red Flags That Foreshadowed The Aurora Tragedy

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

By now, the entire world is learning the most minute details of the life of the man who allegedly killed 12 people during a shooting rampage at an Aurora, Colo. movie theatre.The media is rife with speculation that James Holmes’ family and acquaintances should have seen signs of impending violence.



“But being able to recognise concerning, troubling behaviour does not mean you can prevent a mass homicide,” FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told the Associated Press. “There are many people at a university level who act quirky and strange and don’t go out and commit mass murder.”

So, the question remains, what — if anything — could have been done?

Note: We are not saying any one person was responsible for the shooting or could have stopped it. We are just presenting possible warning signs.

