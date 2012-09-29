Evidence Reveals New Signs Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Dangerous

Photo: via New York Magazine

A trove of new documents in the James Holmes case were released today and while most were fairly procedural, one has caught everyone’s attention.Holmes was banned from the University of Colorado campus after he threatened a teacher, The Associated Press reported, citing court documents.



The documents are heavy with redactions so it’s impossible to know for sure whom Holmes threatened, but the New York Times’ Jack Healy speculates the shooting suspect threatened his psychiatrist Dr. Lynne Fenton.

Fenton was also a professor at the University of Colorado.

The document in question, which is so heavily redacted it’s hard to read, states Holmes’ relationship with this professor “had been terminated after she reported threats to the CU police.”

Holmes’ relationship with Fenton has been hotly debated.

The defence has argued the two had a protected doctor-patient relationship but Fenton testified last month that she stopped treating Holmes weeks before the shooting that killed 12 in an Aurora, Colo., movie theatre.

Holmes appeared in court last week, where he sported a shaved head and no mutton chops — a departure from his vivid orange hair.

Prosecutors added 10 additional first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder charges to Holmes’ case last week.

Business Insider has looked through most of the documents released this morning. Most are fairly procedural or so heavily redacted it’s difficult to know what they contain.

