WATCH: Video Of The Colorado Shooting Suspect At Science Camp As A Teen

James Holmes, the 24-year-old allegedly behind Friday’s shooting rampage in Colorado, was studying to get his doctorate in neuroscience on a prestigious grant at the University of Colorado until just last month.



On Sunday, ABC News released the first video of Holmes, showing him speaking at his science camp several years ago when he was a teenager. The young woman who introduces him says, “His dream is to own a Slurpee machine.”

See the video here:

