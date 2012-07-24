District Attorney In Charge Of Colorado Shooting Suspect Case Known For Seeking The Death Penalty

Arapahoe County District Attorney Carol Chambers

In an in-depth profile of Arapahoe County District Attorney Carol Chambers, published Sunday, The Atlantic highlights a prosecutor so in favour of the death penalty that she once billed the state for charges her county racked up during capital prosecutions. Chambers is in charge of prosecuting the case against James Holmes, the 24-year-old accused of opening fire early Friday morning on a theatre full of mostly young people attending the midnight premiere of the new Batman movie.



However, she won’t still be in office by the time the case is concluded.

Chambers has sought more death-penalty cases than any other current DA in Colorado and at the time she billed the state for her death-penalty cases, she was pursuing six of the seven active capital cases in the state, according to The Atlantic.

“She appears to be the ideal prosecutor to pursue a capital cases [sic] for this horrific crime,” Colorado journalist Alan Prendergast told The Atlantic. “She’s known for being unorthodox and not particularly concerned about what the electorate thinks of her decisions. But it’s important to remember that while she’s been successful in some high-profile death penalty cases, she’s lost others because of questionable conduct by her office.”

Prendergast added that Chambers has also wielded the death penalty as a “club” to obtain plea bargains, though it’s still unclear whether such a deal would be possible in the Holmes case, The Atlantic reported.

