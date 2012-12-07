REPORT: Psychiatrist Declined To Put Colorado Shooting Suspect In A 'Psych Hold'

James Holmes

Photo: via New York Magazine

As the case against the accused “Dark Knight Rises” suspect unfolds, new reports suggest James Holmes’ behaviour was so alarming that campus police considered putting him in a “psychiatric hold.”James Holmes’ psychiatrist at the University of Colorado rejected an offer to put him under a 72-hour psychiatric hold after he told her he fantasized about killing “a lot of people” six weeks before the movie-theatre massacre, the Denver Post reported, citing an anonymous source close to the investigation.



A CU police officer asked Holmes’ psychiatrist Lynne Fenton whether Holmes should be apprehended and placed under a hold. However, Fenton reportedly rejected the suggestion.

Holmes, who dropped out of a neuroscience doctoral program at CU, is facing more than 150 charges stemming from a shooting this summer in Aurora, Colo., that left 12 dead at the premiere of the latest Batman movie.

CU also recently released a trove of emails sent to and from Holmes while he was enrolled in the school. Most of the emails were fairly mundane and chronicled his education at the university, according to The Los Angeles Times.

However, one email mentioned a brief romance Holmes had with a fellow student months before the shooting.

