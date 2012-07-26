REPORT: Colorado Shooting Suspect Sent Details Of Planned Attack To Psychiatrist

James Holmes

Photo: Getty Images News

The man accused of opening fire on a Colorado movie theatre allegedly sent a notebook “full of details about how he was going to kill people,” to a University of Colorado psychiatrist, according to a blockbuster story from Fox News.The package, which was found Monday, reportedly sat unopened in the university’s mail room for about a week.



“Inside the package was a notebook full of details about how he was going to kill people,” a source told Fox News. “There were drawings of what he was going to do in it – drawings and illustrations of the massacre.”

Those illustrations included drawings of stick figures with guns “blowing away other stick figures,” Fox News reported Wednesday.

The psychiatrist is also a professor at University of Colorado — Denver, where Holmes was a PhD student before dropping out of the neurosciences program.

Law enforcement officials, including the FBI, declined to comment to Fox News.

DON’T MISS: Wall Street Journal Opinion Writer Starts A Twitter Firestorm With Colorado Shooting Comments >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.