'Dark Knight' Suspect Had An NIH Grant Given To 'Outstanding Neuroscientists'

Photo: Denver Channel

More information is emerging about James Holmes, the quiet 24-year-old allegedly behind Friday’s deadly shooting rampage at a Colorado screening of the latest Batman movie.Holmes, a doctoral student at the University of Colorado at Denver, had won a neuroscience training grant from the National Institutes of Health, a university spokeswoman said early Sunday.



The grant was awarded to just six students at the school.

“The focus on the program is training outstanding neuroscientists who will make significant contributions to neurobiology,” the school said.

Holmes decided to leave the school of his own accord in June, giving the university no reason for leaving the program, the spokeswoman said.

