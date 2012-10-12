Colorado Shooting Suspect Sports An Entirely Different Look As Lawyer Tries To Delay The Inevitable

Photo: via New York Magazine

Don’t expect to see this summer’s most notorious criminal suspect in court any time soon.Attorneys for James Holmes today asked Judge William Sylvester to delay the suspect’s preliminary hearing until next year, claiming they have 18,000 pages of documents to get through and expect tens of thousands more, the Denver Post’s Jessica Fender tweeted from the courtroom.



Holmes, who sported a moustache and mutton chops in court today, is suspected of killing 12 when he opened fire on a crowded movie theatre during the midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Public defender Dan King also reportedly asked Sylvester to block any more open court records requests from the media.

Holmes’ case has been one of the longest, craziest legal sagas in recent memory.

He was either lauded as a genius or criticised as anti-social by graduate school admissions offices and he allegedly sent a notebook full of stick figures killing other stick figures to his University of Colorado — Denver psychiatrist.

Holmes, who is facing 152 criminal charges, was reportedly banned from UC-Denver’s campus after he threatened a teacher.

Courts documents were so heavily redacted it’s impossible to know for sure who he allegedly threatened, but some news outlets have speculated it was his psychiatrist.

Attorneys argued today over whether the recently released court documents were too heavily redacted. Both sides agreed the redactions were “excessive” but have said they want to protect victims and witnesses.

The defence even went so far as to say the media is treating victims like “cannon fodder,” claiming victims have been threatened and harassed, according to Fender.

Holmes’ preliminary hearing will probably be held in January or February and will be the first time the public gets to see all the evidence against him.

