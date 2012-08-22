James Holmes Met With Not One But Three Mental Health Professionals Before Dropping Out Of School

Attorneys for alleged Aurora, Colo. gunman James Holmes have already declared their client suffers from mental illness.



And now, new information about Holmes’ time at the University of Colorado — Denver where he was a PhD student in the neuroscience program seems to prove that point.

Holmes met with at least three mental health professionals at UC Denver before dropping out of school in June, CBS News reported Tuesday.

We already know he met with Dr. Lynne Fenton, a psychiatrist at the school. Fenton was so concerned about Holmes’ behaviour she contacted the university’s threat assessment team nearly six weeks before Holmes allegedly opened fire on a crowded movie theatre during the midnight premier of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

But he met with at least two others, although how long he met with the various mental health professionals is unclear, according to CBS.

University officials declined to comment to CBS, citing the judge’s gag order in the case.

Fenton has been subpoenaed to appear in court about the case.

At least one additional unnamed person has been subpoenaed as well and the university has hired an attorney to represent a third employee in the case, according to CBS News.

