Shooting Suspect James Holmes Had An Adult Friend Finder Profile With A Cryptic Message

While police are trying to enter the home of “Dark Knight Rises” shooting suspect James Holmes, we are now learning more details about the gunman.



TMZ reported Holmes, 24, had a profile on sex website AdultFriendFinder.com.

Under the username classicjimbo, Holmes posted personal details about himself ranging from sexual preferences to supposed penis length.

He also divulged a cryptic message.

On his page, Holmes posed the following question:

“Will You Visit Me In Prison?”

Here’s a screengrab of the page from TMZ:

Photo: TMZ.com

The account has since been taken down from the site:

Photo: Adultfriendfinder.com screencap

According to TMZ, Holmes created the account on July 5 and logged onto the site in the past three days.

Was this foreshadowing the horrific event that took place early Friday morning?

