Judge In James Holmes Case Largely Keeps Gag Order, Unseals Some Records

The judge overseeing the case against accused “Dark Knight Rises” shooter James Holmes set strict limits Monday on exactly what lawyers and others involved in the case can say to the press.But Judge William Blair Sylvester ruled that certain written motions and responses in the case would not be under seal.



Those records include objections to expand media coverage, a motion to limit pre-trial publicity, and various other motions, according to this clarified order.

In issuing the gag order, Judge Sylvester noted the case had already received substantial publicity. Guidelines on discussing the case were necessary in light of the future press the case would receive.

Among the guidelines in the order is the stipulation that court personnel can’t reveal any information about the case that the public doesn’t already have access to.

That gag order also prevents the University of Colorado at Denver, where Holmes attended graduate school, from releasing his records, according to the Denver Post.

Lawyers for James Holmes – who was accused of killing 12 and injuring at least 59 – appeared in court on Friday to fight against full disclosure of court documents. His lawyers noted they believed he was mentally ill.

