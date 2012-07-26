Denver News Station: James Holmes 'Spitting At Jail Officers' Reports Are Bogus

James Holmes

ABC News is getting called out by one of its own local affiliates for reporting James Holmes was acting like a crazy person in jail.On Tuesday, ABC reported the 24-year-old spat at jail officers and was even forced to wear a face guard. But “knowledgeable sources” call that report “simply false,” ABC’s Denver affiliate Channel 7, reported Thursday.



Holmes has been low-key and detached since he was arrested Friday, the affiliate reported. That’s when he allegedly gunned down dozens of moviegoers at the midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colo.

Here’s what the station’s investigator, John Ferrugia, reported:

“[C]ontrary to what some media organisations have reported, our sources say in the past 48-hours Holmes has been calm and docile in jail, just like he was in court. There have been no outbursts at all as he is in isolation.”

ABC has previously been called out on its James Holmes reporting. On Monday Holmes’ mother, Arlene, claimed ABC took her words out of context and wrongly implied that she identified her son as the gunman. Many news outlets (including BI) jumped on ABC’s initial report.

