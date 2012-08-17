Court Rules James Holmes Doesn't Have A Right To Have His Own Expert analyse Evidence Against Him

James Holmes during his first court appearance

Photo: Getty Images News

A judge ruled the man allegedly behind the Aurora, Colo. massacre doesn’t have a legal right to have his own experts watch over scientific testing of evidence.James Holmes’ attorneys petitioned the court to have their own expert present while the prosecution’s experts test firearms, bullets, and other evidence.



“Without an expert present during testing to observe the People’s experts’ methods and procedures he will lose any realistic ability to confront the People’s evidence as to such testing,” a newly released court document states.

Holmes’ attorneys also claimed there is a possibility the prosecutions’ testing methods might “destroy or alter the evidence.”

But the court isn’t buying it. While Holmes will be able to confront state experts and examiners at trial, the law doesn’t guarantee him the ability to have his own expert oversee the prosecution’s evidence testing, the judge ruled.

